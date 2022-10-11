×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: AfroCentric weighs offer from Sanlam

Business Day TV speaks to AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker

11 October 2022 - 23:02
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

AfroCentric is mulling an offer from Sanlam. The financial services group, which is already invested in one of AfroCentric’s subsidiaries, has offered to acquire a controlling stake in the firm. Sanlam is offering R6 per share, and shareholders have an option to choose between cash or receiving Sanlam shares. Business Day TV spoke to AfroCentric CEO Ahmed Banderker for more insight.

