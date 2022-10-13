Saudi Arabia fires back at US criticism of big oil production cut

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Cairo — Saudi Arabia on Thursday rejected US criticism of a recent Opec+ decision to slash its oil production target despite US objections, saying it was “not based on facts”.
Washington’s request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences, Saudi Arabia said.
The White House pushed back against that on Thursday, saying it presented the Saudis with an analysis that showed the cuts could hurt the world economy. The back-and-forth has added to what has already been a frosty period of relations for the two countries, who have had an energy-for-security alliance for decades.
Opec+, the producer group comprising the Opec plus allies including Russia, last week announced a cut of 2-million barrels per day to its production target after weeks of lobbying by US officials against such a move.
The move came even though fuel markets remain tight, with inventories in major economies at lower levels than when Opec has cut output in the past.
The Opec+ cut has raised concerns in Washington about the possibility of higher fuel prices ahead of the November US midterm elections, with the Democrats trying to retain their control of the House of Representatives and Senate.
US President Joe Biden pledged earlier this week that “there will be consequences” for US relations with Saudi Arabia after Opec+'s move.
The Opec+ decision was adopted through consensus, took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The Saudi foreign ministry statement referred to consultations with the US before the October 5 Opec+ meeting in which it was asked to delay the cuts by a month.
“The kingdom clarified through its continuous consultations with the US administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the Opec+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested would have had negative economic consequences,” the Saudi foreign ministry statement said.
The US accused Saudi Arabia of kowtowing to Moscow, which objects to a Western cap on the price of Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
“We presented Saudi Arabia with analysis to show that there was no market basis to cut production targets, and that they could easily wait for the next Opec meeting to see how things developed,” said White House spokesperson Jack Kirby, in a statement, which added that other Opec nations told the US that they felt “coerced” to support the Saudi decision.
The Saudi foreign ministry statement, quoting an unnamed official, stressed the “purely economic context” of the oil cut. Oil demand has weakened worldwide, with Opec, the US energy department, and the International Energy Agency all lowering forecasts for 2023 demand this week.
However, the IEA on Thursday added that Opec’s move could worsen demand, saying “higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession”.
The Saudi statement said the kingdom views its relationship with the US as a “strategic one” and stressed the importance of mutual respect. The Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) issued a statement in support of Saudi Arabia’s comments praising the kingdom's efforts to protect the market from volatility.
In research last week, Goldman Sachs said in the past 25 years Opec has never cut production when inventories in Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries — composed of 38 of the world’s richest economies — were so low. OECD stocks are 8% below their five-year average. However, they noted that Opec reduced output during periods of weak demand.
Reuters
Saudi Arabia fires back at US criticism of big oil production cut
All Opec decisions based on ‘economic forecasts and needs’
