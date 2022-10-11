×

WATCH: NYSE and JSE to collaborate on dual listings

Business Day TV talks to JSE chief of staff Fatima Laher

11 October 2022 - 22:47
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the JSE have signed a memorandum of understanding on dual listings on the bourses. For more detail on how this will work, Business Day TV spoke to the JSE’s chief of staff, Fatima Laher.

