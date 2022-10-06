×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Richards Bay Minerals turns to renewable solar power

Business Day TV speaks to Richards Bay Minerals MD Werner Duvenhage

06 October 2022 - 22:11
South Africans have been experiencing up to 10 hours of load-shedding per day, although the crisis seems helpless, the problems are fixable. Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
South Africans have been experiencing up to 10 hours of load-shedding per day, although the crisis seems helpless, the problems are fixable. Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

Rio Tinto’s SA unit, Richards Bay Minerals, has taken its first step towards reducing carbon emissions through the use of renewable solar power. The mining group has agreed on a landmark deal with international energy company Voltalia. This will also work as an alternative electricity supply as rolling power cuts continue to hammer productivity. Business Day TV caught up with Werner Duvenhage, MD of Richards Bay Minerals, for more.

