WATCH: Is the UK on the brink of a recession?

Business Day TV speaks to senior markets analyst at Oanda, Craig Erlam

12 October 2022 - 22:39
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

The UK’s economy has unexpectedly contracted, falling 0.3% in August. And this has strengthened predictions that Britain’s economy will fall into a recession. Business Day TV caught up with senior markets analyst at Oanda Craig Erlam to discuss the factors weighing on the UK.

