WATCH: CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on Equites’ strong performance

Business Day TV spoke to Taverna-Turisan as the company’s focus on logistics property pays off

05 October 2022 - 21:16
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Equites Property Fund’s focus on logistics property is paying off. During the interim period the company reported a 4.1% rise in distributions per share while vacancy rates remained low at 0.1%. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.

Strong fundamentals underpin Equites’ robust performance

Low vacancies, top-grade tenants and long leases boost the company’s results
