Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Thursday, October 6 2022
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Muhoozi Kainerugaba removed from his post, but promoted to four-star general, after he tweeted about invading Kenya
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
Kyle Cowan gives a useful overview of what has gone wrong at Eskom, why, and who is to blame.
Equites Property Fund’s focus on logistics property is paying off. During the interim period the company reported a 4.1% rise in distributions per share while vacancy rates remained low at 0.1%. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on Equites’ strong performance
Business Day TV spoke to Taverna-Turisan as the company’s focus on logistics property pays off
Strong fundamentals underpin Equites’ robust performance
