Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Growth fears weigh on investors as central banks hike rates

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal

28 September 2022 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

The fight to tame inflation has come at a cost, with the International Monetary Fund saying that the uncoordinated hiking cycle risks tipping the world into a recession. Business Day TV caught up with Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal for his take on the global central banks’ hiking spree.

