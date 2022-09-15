Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
FirstRand has rewarded its shareholders by dishing out an ordinary dividend of R3.42 and a special dividend of R1.25. That’s as it posted a 21% increase in headline earnings after benefiting from higher interest rates and recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Business Day TV discussed the company’s annual performance with FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger.
WATCH: FirstRand gives shareholders a reason to smile
Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger
