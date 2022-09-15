×

WATCH: FirstRand gives shareholders a reason to smile

Business Day TV speaks to FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger

15 September 2022 - 21:58
Harry Kellan and Alan Pullinger, the CFO and CEO of FirstRand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Harry Kellan and Alan Pullinger, the CFO and CEO of FirstRand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

FirstRand has rewarded its shareholders by dishing out an ordinary dividend of R3.42 and a special dividend of R1.25. That’s as it posted a 21% increase in headline earnings after benefiting from higher interest rates and recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Business Day TV discussed the company’s annual performance with FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger.

