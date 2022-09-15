×

WATCH: Increase in air travel demand boosts Acsa

Business Day TV talks to Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu

15 September 2022 - 21:43
The KwaZulu-Natal government hopes the resumption of key flight routes will give a much-needed boost to the province's economy. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The KwaZulu-Natal government hopes the resumption of key flight routes will give a much-needed boost to the province's economy. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Airports Company SA (Acsa) has reported an 81% jump in annual revenue thanks to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions that allowed for growth in domestic and international travel. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with company CEO Mpumi Mpofu.

