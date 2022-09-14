×

WATCH: CEO Hillie Meyer on Momentum’s growth and his biggest worries

Business Day TV speaks to Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer impact of Watchdog's raids is unclear

14 September 2022 - 21:52
Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Momentum Metropolitan has posted a sevenfold increase in annual profit, driven by a strong showing from its established business units. Business Day TV spoke to the insurer’s CEO, Hillie Meyer, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

