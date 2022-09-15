×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Acsa’s losses improve as passenger volumes rebound

Acsa booked a net loss of R1bn in the year to end-March, but this was better than R2.6bn loss in the prior period

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 16:19 Andries Mahlangu

Airports Company SA, the state-owned company that manages airports including flagship OR Tambo International, slashed its full-year losses by more than half as passenger volumes rebounded in line with the lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions.

Acsa booked a hefty net loss of R1bn in the year to end-March, but was substantially better than R2.6bn loss recorded in the prior comparable period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.