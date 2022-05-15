OR Tambo fuel shortage hits airlines’ pockets hard
15 May 2022 - 08:27
Airlines are spending as much as R1.5m on each flight to divert their aircraft for refuelling in Durban because of a continuing shortage of jet fuel at OR Tambo International.
The costs are compounded by Airports Company SA (Acsa), which is refusing to waive the extra landing and handling fees airlines accrued from landing at two airports...
