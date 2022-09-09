Airports company to remain in state hands says Mbalula

The ECB raised rates by a record 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes to fight inflation
Paying for energy cap is likely to result in spiralling government debt
Investors have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Acsa
His opponents claim he is using these roles to campaign to become party deputy president
Pentwater Capital Management, which owns a nearly 12% stake in Turquoise Hill, is among investors that believe the purchase price undervalues the company
Proposal is for a new form of support for 4.4-million fewer people than recipients of the SRD
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Many laid flowers outside Buckingham Palace in London, Windsor Castle just outside the capital, and Balmoral in the Highlands of Scotland
Keeping the players focused until their late-night start will be a challenge, says Powell
The Road Freight Association says the cost of transporting goods will rise after ‘dumped’ tyres are hit with a 38.33% duty
Several potential investors have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) which operates SA’s major airports, but transport minister Fikile Mbalula says its sale is not on the table.
The government owns 74.6% of Acsa and the Public Investment Corporation 20%, with seven minority shareholders owning less than 2% each of the remainder.
Acsa, which owns and operates SA’s nine principal airports including three international gateways — OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka international airports, suffered like airlines internationally from the travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but is on the road to recovery as tourism picks up.
“The government has no intention to divest the equity it holds in Acsa, in favour of private shareholding in the foreseeable future,” the minister said in a statement Friday. “Acsa is not only a strategic national asset with an important role to play in SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery, but also in enabling the growth of the aviation sector in Africa.”
Mbalula noted that the Department of Transport had been approached by prospective investors who expressed interest in acquiring equity in Acsa and a number of other interested parties had approached Acsa with similar proposals.
“While it is true that Acsa has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of travel restrictions, it remains on course on the recovery path. The Acsa recovery is driven by its recovery strategy premised on its mandate to run airports, develop airports and grow its footprint, both in the country and elsewhere, with particular focus on the African continent,” Mbalula said.
He welcomed the interest prospective investors continued to show in SA and its public entities and said government would continue to engage with them “with a view to direct these investments to projects that we believe will add appropriate value to our service delivery mandate across the sector, and not equity. The aviation sector has massive potential for investment and we encourage investors to take advantage of the opportunities it presents.”
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Airports company to remain in state hands says Mbalula
Investors have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Acsa
Several potential investors have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) which operates SA’s major airports, but transport minister Fikile Mbalula says its sale is not on the table.
The government owns 74.6% of Acsa and the Public Investment Corporation 20%, with seven minority shareholders owning less than 2% each of the remainder.
Acsa, which owns and operates SA’s nine principal airports including three international gateways — OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka international airports, suffered like airlines internationally from the travel restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, but is on the road to recovery as tourism picks up.
“The government has no intention to divest the equity it holds in Acsa, in favour of private shareholding in the foreseeable future,” the minister said in a statement Friday. “Acsa is not only a strategic national asset with an important role to play in SA’s economic reconstruction and recovery, but also in enabling the growth of the aviation sector in Africa.”
Mbalula noted that the Department of Transport had been approached by prospective investors who expressed interest in acquiring equity in Acsa and a number of other interested parties had approached Acsa with similar proposals.
“While it is true that Acsa has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of travel restrictions, it remains on course on the recovery path. The Acsa recovery is driven by its recovery strategy premised on its mandate to run airports, develop airports and grow its footprint, both in the country and elsewhere, with particular focus on the African continent,” Mbalula said.
He welcomed the interest prospective investors continued to show in SA and its public entities and said government would continue to engage with them “with a view to direct these investments to projects that we believe will add appropriate value to our service delivery mandate across the sector, and not equity. The aviation sector has massive potential for investment and we encourage investors to take advantage of the opportunities it presents.”
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Fuel supply at OR Tambo gets back to normal but airlines are counting their losses
Air services council suspends Mango Airlines’ licences
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
KAMIL ALAWADHI: African airlines deserve more than governments’ lip service
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.