Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Santam declares interim dividend despite earnings slump

Business Day TV talks to Santam CFO Hennie Nel

01 September 2022 - 21:43
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Santam says the first half of 2022 was one of the most challenging periods in its history, as severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, financial market volatility and inflationary pressures caused claim values to spike. The insurer has posted a 53% slump in headline earnings per share, but it has still rewarded shareholders with a dividend of R4.62, which is 7% higher than the previous comparable period. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CFO, Hennie Nel, for more detail.

