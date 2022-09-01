Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Santam says the first half of 2022 was one of the most challenging periods in its history, as severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, financial market volatility and inflationary pressures caused claim values to spike. The insurer has posted a 53% slump in headline earnings per share, but it has still rewarded shareholders with a dividend of R4.62, which is 7% higher than the previous comparable period. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CFO, Hennie Nel, for more detail.
WATCH: Santam declares interim dividend despite earnings slump
Business Day TV talks to Santam CFO Hennie Nel
