×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Lower bullion prices, higher costs weigh on DRDGold’s annual earnings

Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius

24 August 2022 - 22:04
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MINERALS COUNCIL SA
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MINERALS COUNCIL SA

DRDGold had a tough annual period. Lower gold prices and increased operating costs have led to a profit knock of 22% while headline earnings per share tumbled by a similar margin. The miner slashed its total dividend for the period by a quarter to 60c. Business Day TV dug through the performance with CEO Niël Pretorius.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Bidcorp stages a pandemic rebound

Business Day TV spoke to Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson
Companies
27 minutes ago

WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit

Business Day TV talks to Flanagan after the company reported lower annual profit
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Afrimat’s Gravenhage deal falls through

Business Day TV speaks to Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler on jump in earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Google Wallet app expected to give SA banks a ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Discovery launches new discretionary fund manager
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Implats says it has state agreement on expected ...
Companies / Mining
5.
WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.