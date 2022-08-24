Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Cosatu supports high inflation, otherwise why support a government whose policies and behaviour cause high inflation?
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Business Day TV speaks to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius
'National shutdown' protests come as inflation reaches 13-year high
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
University of Pennsylvania estimates forgiving student loan debt would cost up to $980bn over 10 years
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Kap Industrial has delivered upbeat annual results. The firm has reported a 17% jump in revenue while headline earnings increased by 73% to 74.4c, driven by an uptick in demand for timber and chemicals. Business Day TV unpacked the results with the CEO Gary Chaplin.
WATCH: Robust demand for timber and chemicals give Kap Industrial a boost
Business Day TV talks to Kap Industrial Gary Chaplin
