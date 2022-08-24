×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Robust demand for timber and chemicals give Kap Industrial a boost

Business Day TV talks to Kap Industrial Gary Chaplin

24 August 2022 - 21:56
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED
KAP CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kap Industrial has delivered upbeat annual results. The firm has reported a 17% jump in revenue while headline earnings increased by 73% to 74.4c, driven by an uptick in demand for timber and chemicals. Business Day TV unpacked the results with the CEO Gary Chaplin.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Bidcorp stages a pandemic rebound

Business Day TV spoke to Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson
Companies
27 minutes ago

WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit

Business Day TV talks to Flanagan after the company reported lower annual profit
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: What economists say about SA’s jobless rate drop

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler on jump in earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Google Wallet app expected to give SA banks a ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Discovery launches new discretionary fund manager
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Implats says it has state agreement on expected ...
Companies / Mining
5.
WATCH: Aveng CEO Sean Flanagan on slump in profit
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.