Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bidcorp stages a pandemic rebound

Business Day TV speaks to Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson

24 August 2022 - 21:55
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY
Bidcorp CEO Bernard Berson. Picture: RICHARD STREVER/ ZOOM PHOTOGRAPHY

Bidcorp has recovered from the impact of Covid-19. The food services group has reported a 77% jump in annual headline earnings per share, and has lifted its dividend by more than three quarters to R7 per share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bernard Berson for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

