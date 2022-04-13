NEWS LEADER
WATCH: PSG Konsult posts higher annual earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Konsult
13 April 2022 - 21:13
Financial services group PSG Konsult, has posted a surge in annual profit. The group's recurring headline earnings per share grew by 32% during the period allowing it to increase its total dividend by a similar margin. Business Day TV spoke to Francois Gouws, CEO of PSG Konsult for his perspective on the numbers.
