World / Europe

Jersey court freezes $7bn of Roman Abramovich’s assets

Abramovich is among several wealthy Russians facing sanctions over Putin's invasion of Ukraine

13 April 2022 - 21:10 Michael Holden
Roman Abramovich. Picture: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ
London  — The Royal Court of Jersey has imposed a formal freezing order on $7bn worth of assets linked to Roman Abramovich while police have searched properties linked to the billionaire, the British Channel Island’s law officers’ department said.

Abramovich was among several wealthy Russians added last month to British and EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and governments have since been taking action to seize yachts and other luxury assets from them.

In a statement, the department for the self-governing British Crown Dependency said Jersey Police had on Tuesday carried out searches of premises suspected of being connected to Abramovich’s business activities.

“The Royal Court also imposed a formal freezing order on  April 12, known as a saisie judiciaire, over assets understood to be valued in excess of $7bn which are suspected to be connected to Mr Abramovich and which are either located in Jersey or owned by Jersey incorporated entities,” it said.

The department said it would make no further comment at this stage. No-one from Jersey Police could be reached for comment.

Earlier in April, the Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda said it was willing to help Britain seize yachts owned by Abramovich. Superyachts linked to the businessman, together worth an estimated $1.2bn, have also been docked in southwest Turkey.

Abramovich had sought to sell Premier League soccer club Chelsea before he was sanctioned, but that process was taken out of his hands by the British government after his finances were blacklisted.

Reuters 

Russia says over 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in Mariupol

Surrounded by Russian troops for weeks and the focus of some of the fiercest fighting of the war, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall ...
World
5 hours ago

Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine, says Joe Biden

Russia has denied targeting civilians and has said Ukrainian and Western allegations of war crimes are fabricated
World
8 hours ago

World Bank lines up $1.5bn support package for war-torn Ukraine

President David Malpass says the bank is ready to help Ukraine with reconstruction when the time comes
World
1 day ago

Putin upbeat about reaching Ukraine goals amid rape claims in ‘noble’ war

Troops mass for a new drive amid allegations of brutality against civilians and chemical weapons use
World
1 day ago
