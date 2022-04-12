NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand digests US inflation print
Business Day TV talks to RMB head of research John Cairns
12 April 2022 - 21:29
The rand held steady below the R15 mark to the dollar. The local unit’s performance comes despite US inflation hitting a more than 40-year high of 8.5% in the 12 months through to end-March, further supporting the Fed’s aggressive policy to contain rising pricing pressures. Business Day TV discussed this with RMB head of research John Cairns.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.