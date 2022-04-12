×

WATCH: Rand digests US inflation print

Business Day TV talks to RMB head of research John Cairns

12 April 2022 - 21:29
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand held steady below the R15 mark to the dollar. The local unit’s performance comes despite US inflation hitting a more than 40-year high of 8.5% in the 12 months through to end-March, further supporting the Fed’s aggressive policy to contain rising pricing pressures. Business Day TV discussed this with RMB head of research John Cairns.

Or listen to full audio

