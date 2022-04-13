NEWS LEADER
WATCH: World Bank sees slower growth for Sub-Saharan Africa
Business Day TV speaks to the chief economist for Africa at the World Bank, Albert Zeufack
13 April 2022 - 21:08
The World Bank expects Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to decelerate this year. The region’s GDP could slow to 3.6% in 2022 from 4% in 2021, after multiple global shocks, high volatility and uncertainty. Business Day TV spoke to chief economist for Africa at the World Bank, Albert Zeufack, for more insight.
