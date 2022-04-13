×

World / Africa

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: World Bank sees slower growth for Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Day TV speaks to the chief economist for Africa at the World Bank, Albert Zeufack

13 April 2022 - 21:08
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, October 12 2018. Picture: JOHANNES CHRISTO/REUTERS
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund-World Bank annual meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, October 12 2018. Picture: JOHANNES CHRISTO/REUTERS

The World Bank expects Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth to decelerate this year. The region’s GDP could slow to 3.6% in 2022 from 4% in 2021, after multiple global shocks, high volatility and uncertainty. Business Day TV spoke to chief economist for Africa at the World Bank, Albert Zeufack, for more insight.

