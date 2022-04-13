NEWS LEADER
WATCH: EOH returns to profit
Business Day TV talks to EOH CFO Megan Pydigadu
13 April 2022 - 20:59
EOH has completed its turnaround strategy and has returned to profit. The technology group has posted headline earnings per share of 41c and while its current liabilities still exceed its assets by R1.6bn, the firm has pointed to the encouraging signs of robust demand for digital services as the economy recovers. Business Day TV spoke to CFO Megan Pydigadu for more detail.
