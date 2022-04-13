×

WATCH: EOH returns to profit

Business Day TV talks to EOH CFO Megan Pydigadu

13 April 2022 - 20:59
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

EOH has completed its turnaround strategy and has returned to profit. The technology group has posted headline earnings per share of 41c and while its current liabilities still exceed its assets by R1.6bn, the firm has pointed to the encouraging signs of robust demand for digital services as the economy recovers. Business Day TV spoke to CFO Megan Pydigadu for more detail.

EOH poised for growth as it aims to complete turnaround

The group has until April 2023 to settle a R1.2bn bridging facility, bigger than its market value
