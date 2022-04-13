Companies / Financial Services PSG Konsult backs SA stocks to keep 13-month bull run going Asset manager points to low valuations and apparent renewed interest by foreign investors in local shares B L Premium

SA-focused stocks still have upside potential despite their tremendous run over the past 13 months, wealth and asset manager PSG Konsult said on Wednesday, pointing to low valuations and apparent renewed interest by foreign investors in local stocks.

“We continue to be positive about SA. In the past, people have questioned us when we said that. There are some supporting reasons why the rand has been strong and stocks have rebounded. Some of them have to do with improvement in the political landscape,” CEO Francois Gouws said in an interview on Wednesday...