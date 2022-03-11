WATCH: The week in perspective

Companies

11 March 2022 - 14:36 Michael Avery
Asian shares extended a global slump on Friday after the fastest US inflation in four decades and a hawkish European Central Bank bolstered expectations for more aggressive rate hikes, hammering sentiment already stung by the Ukraine war.

Sellers swarmed Chinese equity markets afterUS-listed Chinese stocks tumbled following the naming of the first Chinese firms to be potentially delisted in the US.The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week as oil whipsawed from $139 a barrel to $110 this morning.

Meanwhile locally, load-shedding has dampened the better-than-expected Business Confidence Index which was released yesterday.

Let’s welcome the panel: Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.

