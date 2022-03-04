NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking opportunities in Southern Africa’s gas sector
Business Day TV speaks to Nosizwe Dlengezele, regional sales executive for GE Gas Power Sub-Saharan Africa
04 March 2022 - 18:14
Southern Africa is eyeing gas and renewables as the best energy solution as demand for climate action and global decarbonisation grows.
Nosizwe Dlengezele, regional sales executive for GE Gas Power Sub-Saharan Africa joined Business Day TV to discuss the role that gas will play in the region’s energy transition.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.