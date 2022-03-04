Companies

WATCH: Unpacking opportunities in Southern Africa’s gas sector

Business Day TV speaks to Nosizwe Dlengezele, regional sales executive for GE Gas Power Sub-Saharan Africa

04 March 2022 - 18:14 Business Day TV
A monitor displays General Electric Co signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, April 5, 2019. File photo: BLOOMBERG/MICHAEL NAGLE
Southern Africa is eyeing gas and renewables as the best energy solution as demand for climate action and global decarbonisation grows.

Nosizwe Dlengezele, regional sales executive for GE Gas Power Sub-Saharan Africa joined Business Day TV to discuss the role that gas will play in the region’s energy transition.​

