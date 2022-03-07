TFG makes offer for owner of Coricraft and Volpes
TFG will not need to raise any debt for the purchase of Tapestry, which has 175 stores in SA, Namibia and Botswana
07 March 2022 - 09:51
TFG is buying the Tapestry group, owner of furniture stores Coricraft, Volpes, Dial a Bed and The Bed Store, for R2.3bn, expanding its manufacturing capabilities to include the production of furniture and mattresses.
TFG, which owns Markham, Jet and @home, will not need to raise any debt for the purchase of Tapestry, which has 175 stores in SA, Namibia and Botswana and has manufacturing facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Gqeberha...
