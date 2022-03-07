Companies

WATCH: Massmart scraps dividend for third year

Business Day TV speaks to Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape

07 March 2022 - 21:33
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO.

Massmart’s annual net loss widened by more than a quarter to R2.2bn, as the owner of Game, Makro and Builders struggled to regain its footing after the Covid-19 restrictions and July’s riots. The group scrapped its dividend for a third consecutive year. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Mitchell Slape.

