NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Massmart scraps dividend for third year
Business Day TV speaks to Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape
07 March 2022 - 21:33
Massmart’s annual net loss widened by more than a quarter to R2.2bn, as the owner of Game, Makro and Builders struggled to regain its footing after the Covid-19 restrictions and July’s riots. The group scrapped its dividend for a third consecutive year. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Mitchell Slape.
