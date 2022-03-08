Companies

WATCH: Climate change report offers risks and hope

Michael Avery and guests discuss the climate change report and its implications for SA

08 March 2022 - 16:40 Business Day TV
The recently published second part of the sixth IPCC Assessment Report (AR6) leaves little room for doubt. Written by 270 researchers from 67 countries, the report is “an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The recent spike in global energy prices highlights how addicted the world is to fossil fuels and the geopolitical risks inherent on relying on a few key producers.

To talk about the report and its implications for SA, Business Day TV spoke to forestry, fisheries and the environment ministry Barbara Creecy; Steve Nicholls, head of mitigation at the SA Presidential Climate Commission, and climate change adviser to the National Business Initiative; and Olivia Rumble, director of climate consultancy Climate Legal and contributing author

