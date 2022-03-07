NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Robust demand gives Mpact a boost
Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
07 March 2022 - 21:28
Improved domestic demand for Mpact’s products gave its annual performance a boost. The packaging company delivered a 12.6% rise in full-year revenue and an 89% surge in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bruce Strong for more detail.
