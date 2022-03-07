Companies

WATCH: Robust demand gives Mpact a boost

Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong

07 March 2022 - 21:28
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mpact CEO Bruce Strong. Picture: SUPPLIED

Improved domestic demand for Mpact’s products gave its annual performance a boost. The packaging company delivered a 12.6% rise in full-year revenue and an 89% surge in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Bruce Strong for more detail.

Plastic is here to stay, says Mpact CEO Bruce Strong

This is despite the anti-plastic movement gaining traction globally
