NEWS LEADER
WATCH: An investment case for Trellidor
Business Day TV speaks to Trellidor CEO Terry Dennison
07 February 2022 - 21:07
Small cap stocks had a bumper 2021. The JSE’s Small Cap Index rose by over 50% during the year, further helping the sector garner investor interest. One of the companies in focus is Trellidor, Business Day TV caught up with CEO Terry Dennison to discuss its future prospects.
