WATCH: An investment case for Trellidor

Business Day TV speaks to Trellidor CEO Terry Dennison

07 February 2022 - 21:07
Trellidor. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trellidor. Picture: SUPPLIED

Small cap stocks had a bumper 2021. The JSE’s Small Cap Index rose by over 50% during the year, further helping the sector garner investor interest. One of the companies in focus is Trellidor, Business Day TV caught up with CEO Terry Dennison to discuss its future prospects.

