WATCH: Unequal retail recovery in SA

Michael Avery and guests talk about the SA retail situation after festive-season updates

03 February 2022 - 16:39 Business Day TV
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Retailers have been unevenly affected throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and are staging an unequal recovery by the looks of things. Several big SA retailers released their festive season trading updates recently. While the year-on-year growth reported was strong, it should be kept in mind that the stricter Covid-19 restrictions in late 2020 meant that the base was relatively weak.

To talk about SA retail recovery, Michael Avery is joined by Zinhle Mayekiso, investment analyst at Anchor Capital; and independent analyst as well as Business Day columnist Chris Gilmour.

