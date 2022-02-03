NEWS LEADER
WATCH: OneLogix holds on to dividend as uncertain environment bites
Business Day TV speaks to OneLogix CEO Ian Lourens
03 February 2022 - 20:27
OneLogix has withheld its interim dividend, citing prevailing uncertain economic circumstances. The transport and logistics group says it experienced anaemic demand for its vehicle storage facilities in the six months to end-November, as computer chip shortages affected the delivery of passenger and commercial vehicles. Business Day TV analysed the performance in greater detail with CEO Ian Lourens.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.