WATCH: OneLogix holds on to dividend as uncertain environment bites

Business Day TV speaks to OneLogix CEO Ian Lourens

03 February 2022 - 20:27
OneLogix CEO Ian Lourens. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
OneLogix has withheld its interim dividend, citing prevailing uncertain economic circumstances. The transport and logistics group says it experienced anaemic demand for its vehicle storage facilities in the six months to end-November, as computer chip shortages affected the delivery of passenger and commercial vehicles. Business Day TV analysed the performance in greater detail with CEO Ian Lourens.

