WATCH: State capture part two — what next?

Parts one and two of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture report propose far-reaching measures to curb state lawlessness, corruption and malfeasance.



In particular part two deals in detail with what Zondo calls racketeering involving key politicians and directors of Transnet and other private companies and how this relates to the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) in terms of securing successful prosecutions.



Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke and former Constitutional Court judge Edwin Cameron were also vindicated by the commission for their dissenting views in the controversial 2011 Glenister vs President of SA judgment. But it also raised several issues regarding public procurement.



To discuss these issues, Michael Avery is joined by Stefaans Brümmer, experienced investigative journalist and co-founder of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism; Mzukisi Kota, partner at Webber Wentzel; and Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse.