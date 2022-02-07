NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking tensions between Russia and Ukraine
Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s Craig Erlam
07 February 2022 - 20:51
Conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. France’s President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to calm tensions. Business Day TV discussed with Oanda’s Craig Erlam the impact these tensions have had on markets.
