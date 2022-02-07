World

WATCH: Unpacking tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s Craig Erlam

07 February 2022 - 20:51
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: SPUTNIK/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/POOL VIA REUTERS

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. France’s President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to calm tensions. Business Day TV discussed with Oanda’s Craig Erlam the impact these tensions have had on markets.

6 hours ago

3 days ago

4 days ago

4 days ago
