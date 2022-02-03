NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Pepkor expands into South America with Brazil acquisition
Business Day TV speaks to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens
03 February 2022 - 20:30
Pepkor’s expanding into South America and has bought an 87% stake in Brazilian merchant Grupo Avenida. The retailer did not put a price on the acquisition, but has shared that it was less than 4% of the group’s market value, or less than R3.2bn. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leon Lourens for more detail.
