Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: TFG bags half-year profit

Business Day TV spoke to TFG CEO Anthony Thunström about the company’s interim results

12 November 2021 - 08:07 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Fashion retailer TFG has swung to an interim headline profit as it recovered from Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which forced it to close stores.

The group has reinstated dividends and declared a half-year payout of 170c per share.​

Alishia Seckam spoke to TFG CEO Anthony Thunström.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TFG could sell on the continent in future as online shopping surges

Sales revenue for the six months ended September jumped more than 50% as local and offshore operations recovered from lockdowns
Companies
18 hours ago

Truworths gets another thumbs down on remuneration vote

Top executives fail to win shareholder approval at AGM for their pay packages
Companies
1 week ago

TFG perks up after easing of UK lockdown

Sales in that country over the past three months exceeded expectations
Companies
1 week ago

TFG notes return to profit after Covid-19-induced loss

The retail group suffered its first-ever loss in its year to end-March, but it has been boosted by Jet and a reopening of stor
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sappi returns to profit, but Durban port woes ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom and Remgro to combine fibre assets for 5G ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Delta Property appoints Siyabonga Mbanjwa as CEO
Companies / Property
5.
Treasury’s proposed crypto ban could run into a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.