WATCH: TFG bags half-year profit
Business Day TV spoke to TFG CEO Anthony Thunström about the company’s interim results
12 November 2021 - 08:07
Fashion retailer TFG has swung to an interim headline profit as it recovered from Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which forced it to close stores.
The group has reinstated dividends and declared a half-year payout of 170c per share.
Alishia Seckam spoke to TFG CEO Anthony Thunström.
