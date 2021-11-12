Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What Godongwana said in his maiden medium-term budget

Business Day TV spoke to Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane

12 November 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has tabled his first medium-term budget, saying that state-owned companies need tough love and a decision on a basic income grant will be made in February.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane for more detail on the medium-term budget policy statement.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Treasury estimates windfall tax this year at R120bn

However, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that the tax bonanza will be temporary
Economy
18 hours ago

Enoch Godongwana sticks to script on no new spending

The finance minister was firm that the current fiscal framework stood and that he and Mboweni were on the ‘same wave length’ on everything
Economy
18 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand and bonds all smiles after Godongwana’s budget

Finance minister’s commitment to fiscal consolidation heartens investors, though the economy remains at risk
Markets
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sappi returns to profit, but Durban port woes ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
EasyEquities owner Purple Group reports profit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom and Remgro to combine fibre assets for 5G ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Delta Property appoints Siyabonga Mbanjwa as CEO
Companies / Property
5.
Treasury’s proposed crypto ban could run into a ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.