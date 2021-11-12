NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What Godongwana said in his maiden medium-term budget
Business Day TV spoke to Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane
12 November 2021 - 07:59
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has tabled his first medium-term budget, saying that state-owned companies need tough love and a decision on a basic income grant will be made in February.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane for more detail on the medium-term budget policy statement.
Or listen to full audio
