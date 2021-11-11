TFG rebounds to record handsome interim profit

TFG, the owner of Markham, SportScene and Jet stores, said half-year sales rose more than 50% to R19bn as it rebounded from its first ever loss amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gross profit surged 64% to R9.3bn in the six months to end-September after the clothing and footwear retailer suffered its first full-year loss in 2020/2021 because of impairments in the UK, where it lost 50% of trading days in the Covid-induced lockdown.

TFG is now seeing an improvement in the UK, where it owns formal ladies brands such as Whistles, with some goods now selling with the same profit margins as before the pandemic.

TFG CEO Anthony Thunström said the group was particularly happy about its SA operations — where it competes with Truworths, Mr Price and Woolworths — which grew their market share of men’s and women’s clothing by an “unprecedented” 5%.

Nevertheless, riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng in July, and persistent power cuts meant local operations lost 7% of the sales days in the six months through September.

TFG lost R180m in gross profit as a result of store closures during lockdowns, while the July looting and damage cost it R400m in sales. Jet Stores were the most affected with 36 outlets vandalised.

By comparison, its UK stores, which include brands such as Phase Eight and Hobbs, lost 9% of sales days due to strict lockdown restrictions earlier in 2021. In Australia, where it owns Rag Apparel, TFG said 25% of trading days were lost to lockdowns.

The group is placing increasing focus on online sales and click-and-collect — customers fetching purchases made online at stores.

Thunström said TFG’s online stores now had 45% of the market share of online sales when compared to traditional retailers and were second only to Takealot’s Superbalist clothing store, which is online only.

Online sales in SA and elsewhere in Africa, however, made up only 3% of sales, with a focus on growing this 10% in the near future.

Thunström said many of the group competitors in future will be “pure plays” referring to online sellers only.

This year it hired the two founders of Superbalist online clothing store to lead the company's online shopping arm and bought its first ever business- an app developer- solely for the technical skills of the staff and not the products.

TymeBank, which has four million customers, has partnered with TFG to provide debit cards and credit in stores, a move that shifts risk away from TFG and is expected to drive sales.

Credit is a major driver of sales, but about 60% of TFG's sales are cash.

The TymeBank partnership also replaces the lay-bye system whereby customers pay monthly for goods that remain with the store until fully paid.

childk@businesslive.co.za