Truworths gets another thumbs down on remuneration vote
04 November 2021 - 20:27
The pay of top executives at Truworths failed to get shareholder approval at its annual general meeting (AGM), highlighting a growing trend of investors expressing unhappiness with executive pay levels in a system that has no consequences for the committees that decide on bonuses.
Shareholders at AGMs of listed companies must vote to express approval or dissatisfaction with the companies’ remuneration of their top staff, but these votes are non-binding...
