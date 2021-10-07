TFG notes return to profit after Covid-19-induced loss
The retail group suffered its first-ever loss in its year to end-March, but it has been boosted by Jet and a reopening of stores as the pandemic abates
07 October 2021 - 13:50
TFG, the owner of American Swiss, Totalsports, Jet and Markham, has returned to headline profit after its first-ever loss in its 2021 financial year, when lockdowns in the UK, Australia and SA resulted in forced store closures.
The retailer released a trading statement reporting that headline earnings per share, the main profit measure used in SA, would increase by at least 364c from a loss of 91c for the half year to end-September. ..
