Caxton warns of earnings drop on lower print revenue
Caxton is expanding beyond its traditional business of printing and distributing community newspapers
02 March 2021 - 18:41
Printing and publishing group Caxton, which has been restructuring its business in the face of falling newspaper and magazine sales, says it expects to report an almost 20% fall in earnings for the half-year ended December.
On Tuesday, the publisher of the once iconic Bona magazine, which has shut down, said the current reporting period continued to be affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Even as restrictions were relaxed over time, “the level of operating activity on the whole, did not return to that of the prior year”...
