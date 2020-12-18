Caxton ups its stake in Mpact

MPact, the biggest paper and plastic packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa, said in a JSE news service (Sens) announcement on Friday that Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers has increased its shareholding in the company to 26.45%.

That makes Caxton, which is expanding beyond its traditional business of printing and distributing community newspapers, Mpact’s biggest shareholder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Caxton previously held 6.34% of MPact, the data shows.

Mpact’s share price rose 2.2% to R13.80 after earlier climbing as high as R14, the highest since October 23 when it reached R15.

