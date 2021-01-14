Features / Cover Story Hot stocks 2021: The fear and loathing edition The markets did not escape the ravages of 2020. Despite some pockets of optimism, a rocky start has left investors less than upbeat about 2021 BL PREMIUM

The past year would have been a truly gruelling experience for investors on the JSE — a year best forgotten quickly. Unfortunately, 2021 looks as if it will offer little respite, and traditional equity investors have already been plagued by more sentiment-shuddering developments.

Barely two weeks into the new year, the Covid-19 crisis is anything but resolved...