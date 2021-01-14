Hot stocks 2021: The fear and loathing edition
The markets did not escape the ravages of 2020. Despite some pockets of optimism, a rocky start has left investors less than upbeat about 2021
14 January 2021 - 05:00
The past year would have been a truly gruelling experience for investors on the JSE — a year best forgotten quickly. Unfortunately, 2021 looks as if it will offer little respite, and traditional equity investors have already been plagued by more sentiment-shuddering developments.
Barely two weeks into the new year, the Covid-19 crisis is anything but resolved...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now