Features / Cover Story Top small-cap picks for 2021 The small-cap index clawed its way back from a Covid-induced collapse of 35% in March. Given the circumstances, a 5% loss may not look too shoddy — but it comes after years in the doldrums BL PREMIUM

Another year, and another battering for the JSE’s small-cap stocks. The bourse’s small-cap index dribbled down 5.14%, while the mid-cap index was banged down 17%.

The FM’s 2020 small-cap picks (for which this writer bears full responsibility) barely outperformed the small-cap index...