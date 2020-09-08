Companies COMPANY COMMENT Growthpoint battles rent defaults and power problems CEO Estienne de Klerk says about R6bn in rent has been lost in the R300bn listed-property sector during the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest real-estate company, Growthpoint Properties, is probably tired of talk shops but it will have to endure more of them as the group, along with other companies, try to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO Estienne de Klerk says about R6bn in rent has been lost in the R300bn listed-property sector during the pandemic.