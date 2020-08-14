Economy SA’s big investment hopes may turn out to be hype As the pandemic forces companies to review capital expansion plans, the state’s $100bn investment target is under threat BL PREMIUM

The fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s lockdown may threaten President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment drive, with companies such as Sappi and Growthpoint reviewing spending plans that formed part of R360bn worth of investment commitments made in 2019.

This is a bad sign for Ramaphosa’s goal of achieving his target of $100bn (about R1.7-trillion) in investment over five years, which was announced to much fanfare in 2018.