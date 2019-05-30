Uber loses more than $1bn in first quarter
New York — Uber Technologies, in its first financial report as a public company, reported a $1.01bn quarterly loss, among the largest of any public company.
The world’s biggest ride-hailing operator generated $2.76bn in adjusted revenue in the first three months of the year, an increase of 14% and just exceeding analyst estimates of $2.75bn. The company, which has underperformed in its first weeks of trading, did not issue a forecast in the report on Thursday.
Uber’s loss in a single quarter was larger than that of North American rival Lyft in all of 2018, though it fell within the preliminary range Uber had issued on May 13. In the same period in 2018, Uber had a profit of $3.75bn, thanks to the sale of international assets. On an operating basis, Uber’s losses more than doubled in the first quarter from the year before.
Growth of gross bookings, a key measure of what customers spend with Uber, is slowing. They totaled $14.7bn in the quarter, an increase of 34%, compared with 37% in the fourth quarter. Uber said bookings grew 41% from a year before, after adjusting for currency fluctuations and excluding regions where the company no longer operates.
The stock first started trading on May 10, when it opened below the IPO price of $45 a share. It has remained beneath that point ever since. The price at the close on Thursday was $39.80, giving the business a market value of $67bn.
Wall Street researchers are still trying to get a handle on how to evaluate the money-losing ride-hailing business. Analysts from at least two dozen banks have been unable to cover Uber because their employers worked on the company’s initial public offering.
Although Lyft beat analysts’ expectations by just about every measure in May in its first financial report, the stock fell. Lyft and Uber have both seen heavy interest from short sellers sceptical of their ability to build sustainable businesses.
In the report on Thursday, Uber said it is prepared to keep spending competitively.
“Our investments remain focused on global platform expansion and long-term product and technology differentiation, but we will not hesitate to invest to defend our market position globally,” CFO Nelson Chai said.
Another key question for investors is how cutting losses, should that even happen, would impact long-term demand for Uber’s services, Tom White, an analyst for DA Davidson, wrote in a note to clients. That could open a door for analysts to spend time digging into more fine-grain metrics.
In the report Thursday, Uber offered new quarterly data. The company revealed that revenue in Latin America fell 13% from a year before amid increased competition. Meanwhile, revenue grew by 26% in the US and Canada.
Uber does not disclose performance data for its individual business units by region. Globally, growth in adjusted net revenue for ride-hailing, which excludes subsidies paid to drivers, stood at 10%, while food delivery sales grew by 31%.
Even by nontraditional metrics, there are signs of weakness. Uber said its core platform contribution margin — a measure of financial health for the ride-hailing and food-delivery businesses — was -4.5%. This was not as bad as Uber’s most pessimistic expectation, but it is a troubling sign for investors who want to see the economics of the business improve. The contribution margin was 17.9% in the same period in 2018. Global competition has taken a toll.
