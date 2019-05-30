Uber loses more than $1bn in first quarter

New York — Uber Technologies, in its first financial report as a public company, reported a $1.01bn quarterly loss, among the largest of any public company.

The world’s biggest ride-hailing operator generated $2.76bn in adjusted revenue in the first three months of the year, an increase of 14% and just exceeding analyst estimates of $2.75bn. The company, which has underperformed in its first weeks of trading, did not issue a forecast in the report on Thursday.

Uber’s loss in a single quarter was larger than that of North American rival Lyft in all of 2018, though it fell within the preliminary range Uber had issued on May 13. In the same period in 2018, Uber had a profit of $3.75bn, thanks to the sale of international assets. On an operating basis, Uber’s losses more than doubled in the first quarter from the year before.

Growth of gross bookings, a key measure of what customers spend with Uber, is slowing. They totaled $14.7bn in the quarter, an increase of 34%, compared with 37% in the fourth quarter. Uber said bookings grew 41% from a year before, after adjusting for currency fluctuations and excluding regions where the company no longer operates.