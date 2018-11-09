Companies

Net1 welcomes end of Sassa contract, even though CPS unit lost 87% as a result

Cash Paymaster Services has been distributing social grants on behalf of Sassa, but the contract was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court

09 November 2018 - 11:07 ANDRIES MAHLANGU
Gallo Images
Gallo Images

Net1 UEPS Technologies swung to a quarterly loss, as its controversial contract with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) ended and strong dollar had a negative effect.

The Nasdaq- and JSE-listed company reported a net loss of $5.1m for the three months to end-September, on Friday, from a profit of $19.72m in the matching period a year ago.

Net1’s subsidiary, Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), reported an 87% decline due to the loss of the Sassa contract.

CPS has been distributing social grants on behalf of Sassa, but the contract was declared by the Constitutional Court as invalid, necessitating the appointment of a new service provider.

The SA Post Office has since taken on the role of distributing social grants to 10.9-million beneficiaries each month.

Net1 UEPS said in a statement that it also incurred costs in handing over the Sassa contract to the new service provider, as ordered by the highest court in the land.

"Our first quarter signalled the end of an era and the advent of an exciting new chapter for Net1 as our Sassa contract finally came to an end after 78 months," CEO Herman Kotzé said.

Group revenue dropped 17% to $126m, from a year-ago period, the results statement show.

The dollar appreciated 13% against the rand in the review period, weighing on the group`'s overall performance.

In a separate statement, Net1 said had restated financial results for the year to end-June due to a revaluation of the classification of its investment in Cell C.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

ANN CROTTY: How we were saved from Sassa

It’s chilling to think where we might be without an active civil society
Opinion
15 days ago

Social grants agency Sassa spent nearly R2bn irregularly

Most of the irregular spending arises from noncompliance around procurement and contract management
National
1 month ago

Sassa to end ties with Cash Paymaster Services from October

The minister of social development says those who were paid by the company will, instead, be paid by the South African Post Office
National
1 month ago

Net1 to spread its reach to rival banks

Once the Sassa contract ends, the group will redeploy the assets that its Cash Paymaster Services unit has been using to distribute grants
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Deloitte ignored African Bank’s inflated loan ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Discovery's directors to partially fund FirstRand ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Saudis in $1bn bid for stake in Denel
Companies / Industrials
4.
BCX to retrench about 700 employees
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

ANN CROTTY: How we were saved from Sassa
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Social grants agency Sassa spent nearly R2bn irregularly
National

Sassa to end ties with Cash Paymaster Services from October
National

Bathabile Dlamini is personally liable for part of the legal costs of the Sassa ...
National

Sassa and its former CEO to pay costs for extension of invalid CPS contract
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.