The Constitutional Court on Thursday held that former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini should not be held personally liable to pay costs for an application to extend an invalid cash grant payments contract.

The apex court ruled in February that‚ for a period of six months from April 1‚ the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) were under an obligation to ensure payments were made to social grant beneficiaries who are paid in cash. The court also said a declaration of invalidity of the contract between Sassa and CPS‚ in relation to these cash payments‚ was suspended for six months from April 1 2018.

Dlamini and then acting CEO of Sassa‚ Pearl Bhengu‚ were ordered to indicate why they should not be held personally liable to pay the legal costs of the application for an extension.