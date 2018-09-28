National

Sassa to end ties with Cash Paymaster Services from October

The minister of social development says those who were paid by the company will, instead, be paid by the South African Post Office

28 September 2018 - 16:32 Antony Sguazzin
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini may yet face charges of perjury over the debacle around paying social grants. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini may yet face charges of perjury over the debacle around paying social grants. Picture: THULANI MBELE

SA will no longer have any welfare beneficiaries paid by Net 1 UEPS Technologies next month, bringing to an end a controversial relationship that has seen rights activists accuse the company of taking advantage of the nation’s poorest people and the former social development minister accused of perjury by the country’s top court.

Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), a unit of Net 1, won’t disburse any social grants via the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in October after tapering down from cash payments to 3.16-million people in April to 221,599 this month, minister of social development Susan Shabangu said in an affidavit to the Constitutional Court.

“Consistent with the court order of March 23 2018, I wish to report that there are no social-grant beneficiaries who will be paid by CPS for the October 2018 payment cycle,” she said. Those who were paid by the company will, instead, be paid by the South African Post Office (Sapo).

Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered the department to comply with an order to find a new distributor for the R150bn-a-year programme that sees one in three South Africans receive payments from the state. CPS’s contract had been declared invalid by the same court in 2014.

On Thursday, Bathabile Dlamini, the former social development minister, was ordered by the court to pay a portion of legal costs. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was told to consider whether it should charge Dlamini with perjury because of her statements during last year’s court case, which was brought by rights activists the Black Sash Trust.

Bloomberg

Bathabile Dlamini is personally liable for part of the legal costs of the Sassa saga

The Constitutional Court also ordered that the findings from the inquiry and its judgment be handed to the NPA to determine if Dlamini should be ...
National
1 day ago

Constitutional Court extended invalid CPS contract due to Sassa’s ‘lack of diligence’

The Black Sash Trust and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies are happy the court has acknowledged Sassa’s ‘self-created’ problems ...
National
28 days ago

CPS in red as grant receivers plunge

Net1 believes it has not been allowed to charge a "fair" fee while Sassa reduces the number of recipients
Companies
28 days ago

Net1 boss upbeat over life after Sassa amid becalmed revenue and reputation damage

We’ve been preparing for the end of this specific contract for quite some time
Companies
28 days ago

Post Office sorting out technical glitches in payments

The number of people who receive their social grant payments in cash has been reduced from 3.1-million to just less than 305,000
National
1 month ago

